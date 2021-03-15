Menu

Report says Dontaie Allen is returning to UK next season

Sophomore-to-be is 2nd Wildcat to return
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) attempts a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Kentucky won 78-73. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 15, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There's a report saying Dontaie Allen will return for his sophomore season. The Falmouth Outlook talked with the Wildcats mother and she says he is "definitely returning!"

April Allen-Thomas went on to tell the Falmouth Outlook, "his plan is to come home and work harder than ever before and return to UK for his sophomore season, and I fully support his decision."

Allen redshirted his first season on campus while he recovered from injuries he suffered before coming to Kentucky. He then played 22 games this season where he averaged 5.4 points per game and hit 40% from three point range.

Allen's biggest games came against Mississippi State where he scored 23 points in both meetings. He hit 7 three pointers in the regular season game and hit 6 three's in the SEC loss that ended Kentucky's season.

Allen is the second Wildcat to announce he's returning after point guard Devin Askew announced his intentions last week.

