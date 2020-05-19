Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Report says UK Michigan will push their series back one year

Wildcats and Wolverines were set to play in London
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
UK Athletics
UK GAME IN LONDON.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 15:19:27-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It appears Kentucky won't be crossing the pond to play Michigan in London, England in December.

This was going to be the first game of a three game series between the Wildcats and Wolverines in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Classic. Michigan was set to host game two in December of 2021 with Kentucky hosting the final game in 2022.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports the games will now be set up as follows:
December of 2021 in Ann Arbor
December of 2022 in London
December of 2023 in Lexington

There were obvious concerns in the teams traveling during this time of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!