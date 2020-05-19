Report says UK Michigan will push their series back one year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It appears Kentucky won't be crossing the pond to play Michigan in London, England in December.

The Naismith Memorial of Fame will announce this week the Kentucky-Michigan game, set Dec. 6 for The O2 Arena in London, will be pushed back to Dec. 2022. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 19, 2020

This was going to be the first game of a three game series between the Wildcats and Wolverines in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Classic. Michigan was set to host game two in December of 2021 with Kentucky hosting the final game in 2022.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports the games will now be set up as follows:

December of 2021 in Ann Arbor

December of 2022 in London

December of 2023 in Lexington

There were obvious concerns in the teams traveling during this time of COVID-19.