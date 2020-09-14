Reunion and Ring Ceremony to be held for 1982 UK Women's Basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 1982 University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team will be honored during an on-line reunion and ring ceremony on October 9th at 3:00 pm.

The Wildcats, or Lady Kats as they were known then, were not given rings after winning the SEC regular season title and the league Tournament. Kentucky knocked off Tennessee in Lexington to win the Tournament. They went on to play in the NCAA Tournament where they fell to eventual National Champion, Louisiana Tech, in the region finals.

The Wildcats were coached by Terry Hall who passed away in 1997 after a battle with cancer. She led Kentucky to a No. 4 ranking in the country. On the court, All-American Valerie Still averaged 25 points, 14 rebounds and blocked 39 shots while three others, Lea Wise (12), Toyna Fogle (11) and Patty Jo Hedges Ward (10) also averaged in double figures. “I could not have earned this distinction had it not been for my selfless teammates, and I share this record with them. I’m honored to have played with these ladies and hope I’m an inspiration for young athletes” says Valerie Still.

You can watch the players reunion and ring ceremony by clicking this link, https://www.facebook.com/UKLadyKatsSECChamps [facebook.com].

The 1981-1982 Wildcats are Lisa Collins (So) #1, Lori Edgington (Jr) #32, Tonya Fogle (Sr) #55, Patty Jo Hedges Ward (Jr) #13, Lynnette Lewis (So), Kathy Lokie (So) #22, Donna Martin (So) #24, Terri Naiser (Fr) #33, Grace Odrick (Fr) #44, Jody Runge (So) #25, Diane Stephens (Fr) #4, Valerie Still (Jr) #12, Lea Wise (Jr) #14, Head Coach Terry Hall, Assistant Coach Dotti Berry, Graduate Assistant Lynn Norenberg Barry, Trainer Mimi Porter, Manager Gary Loyd, and Manager Michelle Oberst. These women forever changed the trajectory of the UK’s Women’s Basketball Program and provided the impetus for the foundation of today’s program. The SEC Tournament Championship in 1982 is still Kentucky’s only title in the event’s history, while the No. 4 national ranking is still tops in program history.

This event including funding for the rings is being privately funded. To show your support by helping fund this event honoring these pioneers in women’s collegiate sports, you can donate at GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1982-womens-basketball-sec-championship-rings?teamInvite=l2BgG9NRMNoOmwnq4BDrV8cEdp9BOZGfHYIitBab4fYz8HbZULfQqJ8bWM4N350U [gofundme.com]

