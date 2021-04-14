Watch
Rhyne Howard Invited to USA Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials

Junior has already won two gold medals for USA
UK Athletics
Posted at 7:07 PM, Apr 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky junor Rhyne Howard has received her invitation to USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup team trials.

The trials will take place at the University of South Carolina from April 18-21. The team will compete in Puerto Rico on June 11-19 against ten nations from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean. The top four teams in the tournament will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in hopes of earning one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup field.

Howard won gold in 2018 in Mexico with the USA Under 18 team and then returned in 2019 to win gold with the Under 19 team.

