Rhyne Howard is a finalist for USA Basketball AmeriCup Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard is one of 13 finalists to make the cut to play for Team USA Basketball for the 2021 AmeriCup team.

Howard has been in competition with other players from around the country since April 18 in Columbia, South Carolina. Now that she's a finalist, Howard will return for a training camp on June 1 and then the official 12 member roster will be named before the team leaves for the FIBA AmeriCup which takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from June 11-19.

Ten nations from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2021 AmeriCup, held June 11-19 in Puerto Rico. The top four finishing teams will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in hopes of earning one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup field. Australia, host of the 2022 World Cup, and the 2020 Olympic champion, earns an automatic berth to the World Cup, but will be required to participate in the qualifying process.

Howard has already had a ton of success while wearing the red, white and blue playing for her country. She's already won gold in 2018 and 2019.