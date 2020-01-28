Menu

Richards named a national and SEC player of the week

Helped lead UK to two wins
Posted: 9:54 PM, Jan 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-27 21:54:12-05
Kentucky’s Nick Richards dunks during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against VMI in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Richards Announces Return to Kentucky for Junior Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky sophomore, Nick Richards, picked up two big weekly honors. Not only was he named Co-SEC Player of the Week but he also picked up the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week.

Richards helped lead UK to victories over Georgia at home and Texas Tech on the road by averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in those outings.

The junior is starting to really show a maturity in his game. After the win in Lubbock on Saturday, Richards said, "I feel very comfortable. I know my role on the team right now. Even though I don't take the most shots, I know my role on the team. Rebound, block shots, get easy baskets when needed, set screens. I'm just very comfortable right now"

It's the second time Richards has won a national player of the week honor and the second time the SEC has honored him with the player of the week.

UK and Richards are back at home on Wednesday night to play Vanderbilt at 6:30.

