Richards taken with the 42nd pick traded to the Hornets

Former UK center joins Washington, Monk
Bill Feig/AP
Kentucky forward Nick Richards dunks, before injuring his ankle on the landing during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Kentucky won 79-76. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Kentucky LSU Basketball
Posted at 11:56 PM, Nov 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-18 23:56:21-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Kentucky center Nick Richards was selected in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft with the 42nd overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets to begin his pro career.

Richards joins former Wildcats P.J. Washington and Malik Monk in Charlotte. The team drafted LaMelo Ball and Vernon Carey, another center out of Duke before choosing to trade for Richards.

During his junior season at Kentucky, Richards game blossomed. He was tied for second on the team in scoring with 14 points per game. And, the seven footer led the team with eight rebounds per game and 66 blocked shots.

