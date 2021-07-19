Rodriguez Jr. named to the Maxwell Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been named to the watch list for the 85th Maxwell Award which goes each season to the outstanding player in college football.

The junior ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns last season despite missing two games because of COVID-19 protocols. That includes Rodriguez rushing for over 100 yards four times with three coming in the final four games.

Number 24 carried the ball 105 times in a row without being tackled behind the line of scrimmage and gained positive yardage on 116 of 119 total attempts.

Rodriguez enters the 2021 season with 1,361 career rushing yards which puts him in 27th place in school history.

Along with being named to the Maxwell Award watch list, Rodgriguez has also been named preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference by Athlon Sports, third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele and a preseason honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Rodriguez and the Wildcats open the season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on September 4.