Rodriguez on CFPA Performer of the Year watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's another big honor for UK running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. He has been named to the watch list for the College Football Performance Awards National Player of the Year watch list.

It's the third such award for the junior who is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award which goes to the nation's outstanding player and the Doak Walker Award which goes to the to running back in college football.

Rodriguez ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while playing in all but two games for the Wildcats.