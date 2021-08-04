Watch
Sports

Actions

Rodriguez on CFPA Performer of the Year watch list

Junior adds a third award watch list
items.[0].image.alt
Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Louisville Kentucky Football
Posted at 6:45 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:45:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's another big honor for UK running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. He has been named to the watch list for the College Football Performance Awards National Player of the Year watch list.

It's the third such award for the junior who is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award which goes to the nation's outstanding player and the Doak Walker Award which goes to the to running back in college football.

Rodriguez ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while playing in all but two games for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight