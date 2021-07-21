Rodriguez on Doak Walker watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky running back Chris Rodgriguez Jr. has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award which goes annually to the top running back in the country. It's presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Last year, Rodriguez played in all but two games because of COVID-19 protocols. He ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had four 100 yard rushing games, including three in the final four games. It was also hard to get C Rod behind the line of scrimmage. He had positive yardage on 116 of his 119 total attempts.

The Doak Walker Award will name ten semifinalists in November and three finalists later in the month. Then the winner will be announced in December and presented with the trophy on The Home Depot College Football Awards show.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.