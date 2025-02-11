Round 2: Wildcats prepare to take on Tennessee Vols at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats are up for round two against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Now ranked 15th in the AP poll, UK men's basketball will take on fourth-ranked Tennessee at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The Volunteers are ranked 3-0 since UK came to town in late January. The Wildcats returned home from Knoxville with a win, 78-73.

"Growing up watching it, that was one of the games I always had circled on my schedule," UK's Trent Noah said of the rivalry. "Being close to the Tennessee border, go across to Tennessee, there's Tennessee fans, so we always had that little rivalry."

"It's gonna be fun ... as they should, they should want revenge, but you know, our job is to protect home court and win the game at all costs," Lamont Butler, who didn't play against Tennessee in Knoxville, said Tuesday.

