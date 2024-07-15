Ryan Waldschmidt and Emilien Pitre off to the big leagues

(LEX 18) — Ryan Waldschmidt becomes the third first rounder in the Nick Mingione era after being selected No. 31 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday night.

Ryan Waldschmidt becomes Kentucky's third first rounder of the @Coach_Mingione era. Go be great, Waldy!#CatsinthePros pic.twitter.com/EYMxL1LXIS — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 15, 2024

Waldschmidt got picked a little later than some were expected, coming into the draft ranked No. 23 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

He averaged a .333 batting average this past season with the Bat Cats to go along with 14 home runs and 46 RBI's.

Emilien Pitre followed, selected No. 58 overall in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays. Pitre averaged a .301 batting average and had 10 home runs and 58 RBI's.