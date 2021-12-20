Sahvir Wheeler named SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named the SEC's Player of the Week.

Wheeler scored a game-high 26 points against North Carolina on Saturday to help lead the Wildcats to a 98-69 win in the CBS Sports Classic. A game that was not originally scheduled to be played. However, both teams opponents in the Classic had to cancel because of COVID 19 Protocols.

The 26 points was one shy of Wheeler's career-high. He hit 12 of 15 from the field while also dishing out eight assists and a season-high four steals. It marked his fifth game for UK with at least eight assists.

Wheeler was also named the National Player of the Week by Andy Katz of March Madness.

