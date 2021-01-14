Scalzo leaves Kentucky for... Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo put his name in the transfer portal last week. Today, he decided on his next school and it was to stay at Kentucky.

Kentucky QB Nik Scalzo withdraws from transfer portal:https://t.co/6GbvL0JHmW pic.twitter.com/XoSHwxjUeT — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 14, 2021

Scalzo was a part of the 2019 signing class but he never saw action after suffering a torn ACL during fall camp. Then, he never played during the 2020 season while Terry Wilson was the starter for the majority of the games. Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen also saw action.

A UK spokesperson said, "Nik and Coach Stoops had an agreement before he entered the portal that he could come back if he wanted."