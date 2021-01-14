Menu

Scalzo leaves Kentucky for... Kentucky

Quarterback takes name out of the transfer portal
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 16:05:43-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo put his name in the transfer portal last week. Today, he decided on his next school and it was to stay at Kentucky.

Scalzo was a part of the 2019 signing class but he never saw action after suffering a torn ACL during fall camp. Then, he never played during the 2020 season while Terry Wilson was the starter for the majority of the games. Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen also saw action.

A UK spokesperson said, "Nik and Coach Stoops had an agreement before he entered the portal that he could come back if he wanted."

