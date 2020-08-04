SEC allows football teams to start practice August 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday its football teams may have their first allowable practice starting August 17. The new calendar also allows its student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices permitted by current NCAA rules.

Last week the SEC announced its 2020 season would start on September 26 and its football teams would only play ten league games. All non-conference games were cancelled

The new calendar allows SEC programs to practice for 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs for 14 hours per week.

Starting on August 17 and leading up to their opening games, schools will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week. There will be two days in helmets only, two days in shells and then full pads. Schools must also give student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week before the first game of the season.