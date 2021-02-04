SEC announces revenue distribution for schools is $45.5 million

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that it has distributed $657.7 million of total revenue among the 14 universities in the league for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2020.

The average amount given out excludes bowl money retained by participants making it slightly over $45.5 million per school.

“We are proud of the support our 14 member universities are able to provide to our student-athletes as a direct result of the revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC’s conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience is profound and translates into superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development.”

The total includes $637.7 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $20.0 million retained by universities that participated in 2019-20 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses.

The total revenue for 2019-20 is an increase above the $651.0 million distributed in 2018-19. The average per school distribution increased from $44.6 million in 2018-19, not including bowl money retained by participants.