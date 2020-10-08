SEC coaches pick Kentucky to win the league title

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference coaches have voted on No. 3 Kentucky to win the league championship this season. The Wildcats are looking for a fourth straight crown.

Craig Skinner's Wildcats picked up 11 of the 13 first place votes with Florida receiving the other two top ballots.

Place



School Points 1. Kentucky (11) 143 2. Florida (2) 132 3. Missouri 120 4. Texas A&M 103 5. LSU 98 6. Georgia 91 7. South Carolina 77 Tennessee 77 9. Arkansas 52 10. Ole Miss 40 11. Alabama 34 12. Mississippi State 28 13. Auburn 19

Three Kentucky players were also named to the SEC preseason All-SEC team which is made up of nine players in all. Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry and Alli Stumler gave UK the most of any team in the league on that list.

Name, School



Pos. Yr. Ht. Hometown Thayer Hall, Florida OH Jr. 6-3 Spartanburg, S.C. Gabby Curry, Kentucky Libero Sr. 5-8 Buford, Ga. Madison Lilley, Kentucky S Sr. 5-11 Overland Park, Kan. Alli Stumler, Kentucky OH Jr. 6-1 Floyds Knobs, Ind. Taylor Bannister, LSU RS Sr. 6-5 Missouri City, Texas Kylie Deberg, Missouri OH Sr. 6-4 Hudson, Iowa Tyanna Omazic, Missouri MB Sr. 6-2 Kansas City, Mo. Mikayla Robinson, South Carolina MB Sr. 6-2 West Dundee, Ill. Camille Conner, Texas A&M S Sr. 6-1 Katy, Texas

Kentucky opens its season October 16th at home against Tennessee in Memorial Coliseum. The game is a 7:00 pm start and can be seen on the SEC Network.