SEC coaches pick Kentucky to win the league title

Wildcats the choice ahead of Florida
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 08, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference coaches have voted on No. 3 Kentucky to win the league championship this season. The Wildcats are looking for a fourth straight crown.

Craig Skinner's Wildcats picked up 11 of the 13 first place votes with Florida receiving the other two top ballots.

Place

SchoolPoints
1.Kentucky (11)143
2.Florida (2)132
3.Missouri120
4.Texas A&M103
5.LSU98
6.Georgia91
7.South Carolina77
Tennessee77
9.Arkansas52
10.Ole Miss40
11.Alabama34
12.Mississippi State28
13.Auburn19

Three Kentucky players were also named to the SEC preseason All-SEC team which is made up of nine players in all. Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry and Alli Stumler gave UK the most of any team in the league on that list.

Name, School

Pos.Yr.Ht.Hometown
Thayer Hall, FloridaOHJr.6-3Spartanburg, S.C.
Gabby Curry, KentuckyLiberoSr.5-8Buford, Ga.
Madison Lilley, KentuckySSr.5-11Overland Park, Kan.
Alli Stumler, KentuckyOHJr.6-1Floyds Knobs, Ind.
Taylor Bannister, LSURSSr.6-5Missouri City, Texas
Kylie Deberg, MissouriOHSr.6-4Hudson, Iowa
Tyanna Omazic, MissouriMBSr.6-2Kansas City, Mo.
Mikayla Robinson, South CarolinaMBSr.6-2West Dundee, Ill.
Camille Conner, Texas A&MSSr.6-1Katy, Texas

Kentucky opens its season October 16th at home against Tennessee in Memorial Coliseum. The game is a 7:00 pm start and can be seen on the SEC Network.

