SEC coaches pick Kentucky to win the league title

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference coaches have voted on No. 3 Kentucky to win the league championship this season. The Wildcats are looking for a fourth straight crown.
Craig Skinner's Wildcats picked up 11 of the 13 first place votes with Florida receiving the other two top ballots.
Place
|School
|Points
|1.
|Kentucky (11)
|143
|2.
|Florida (2)
|132
|3.
|Missouri
|120
|4.
|Texas A&M
|103
|5.
|LSU
|98
|6.
|Georgia
|91
|7.
|South Carolina
|77
|Tennessee
|77
|9.
|Arkansas
|52
|10.
|Ole Miss
|40
|11.
|Alabama
|34
|12.
|Mississippi State
|28
|13.
|Auburn
|19
Three Kentucky players were also named to the SEC preseason All-SEC team which is made up of nine players in all. Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry and Alli Stumler gave UK the most of any team in the league on that list.
Name, School
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Thayer Hall, Florida
|OH
|Jr.
|6-3
|Spartanburg, S.C.
|Gabby Curry, Kentucky
|Libero
|Sr.
|5-8
|Buford, Ga.
|Madison Lilley, Kentucky
|S
|Sr.
|5-11
|Overland Park, Kan.
|Alli Stumler, Kentucky
|OH
|Jr.
|6-1
|Floyds Knobs, Ind.
|Taylor Bannister, LSU
|RS
|Sr.
|6-5
|Missouri City, Texas
|Kylie Deberg, Missouri
|OH
|Sr.
|6-4
|Hudson, Iowa
|Tyanna Omazic, Missouri
|MB
|Sr.
|6-2
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Mikayla Robinson, South Carolina
|MB
|Sr.
|6-2
|West Dundee, Ill.
|Camille Conner, Texas A&M
|S
|Sr.
|6-1
|Katy, Texas
Kentucky opens its season October 16th at home against Tennessee in Memorial Coliseum. The game is a 7:00 pm start and can be seen on the SEC Network.