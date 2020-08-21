SEC expands health measures for student-athletes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference is clarifying its expanded COVID-19 management requirements already announced.

Fall athletes will have to have a third weekly test prior to playing in games. As outlined in the initial COVID-19 management requirements of the Task Force, the SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.

The SEC also confirmed that infected athletes will have a cardiac evaluation in order to return to activity. The league's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force has now specified the cardiac evaluation would mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We are confident in our institutions’ ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity.”