SEC officially cancels all spring competition and championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference released a statement Tuesday confirming that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the rest of the 2019-'20 season. That includes all championship events.

This also cancels all spring football games and no pro days may be conducted by SEC schools.

In the release, SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey said, “This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes. The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

Full ticket refunds will be made for the SEC Baseball and Softball Tournament's to fans who purchased tickets. That should be taken care of by March 31.