SEC will use KINEXON SafeZone Technology for COVID-19 contact tracing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday that it's using KINEXON SafeZone technology for its football student-athletes to enhance COVID-19 contact tracing.

This is a technology that is also being used in the NFL this season. The players will use lightweight, wearable devices which are called SafeTags while at their team facilities, during games and practices. It can be worn as a wristband or on a lanyard and can even be used in equipment for on-field use.

Determining proximity and length of interaction during football games presents an opportunity to use KINEXON’s innovative technology due to the number of players on the field and the speed of the game.

SafeZone uses ultra-wideband technology to accurately calculate the proximity between individuals by distance and length of time in order to perform quick and accurate contact tracing when someone is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19. The contact data is logged in a secure system and can be accessed to contact trace in the event of an infection.