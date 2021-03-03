Menu

Seven Wildcats Receive NFL Scouting Combine Invitations

Second most in school history
UK Athletics
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 03, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky announced seven football players have been given invitations to the 2021 NFL Combine. It's usually held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis but will be virtual this year.

The players with invites are nose guard Quinton Bohanna, linebacker Jamin Davis, punter Max Duffy, defensive back Brandin Echols, center Drake Jackson, defensive back Kelvin Joseph and offensive tackle Landon Young.

The seven Wildcats is the second most in school history. A school-record eight Wildcats were invited in 2019, following the 2018 season. Among SEC schools, Kentucky ranked sixth behind Alabama and Georgia (11), Florida (9), and LSU and Texas A&M (8).

The workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Kentucky’s is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31.

The Wildcats are looking to have multiple players drafted for the third straight year. In 2020, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Logan Stenberg were drafted and in 2019, UK had five NFL draft picks in Josh Allen, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Mike Edwards, Benny Snell Jr. and George Asafo-Adjei.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 29.

