Shaedon Sharpe will enroll at UK in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky commit Shaedon Sharpe tells Sports Illustrated he will enroll at UK in January to redshirt and start practicing with the Wildcats while getting ready for the 2022-'23 season.

The top ranked player in the Class of 2022 committed to Kentucky in September and tells SI's Jason Jordan, “I’m going to report down there after Christmas. I’m going to redshirt. I just want to get a head start on college basketball and train with older, bigger, stronger and better players.”

Sharpe doesn't plan to play this season but what if Wildcats head coach John Calipari feels like his guard is ready to contribute? “I'll do whatever the team needs, but 100% I will be at Kentucky to play next season," Sharpe tells Sports Illustrated.

Sharpe isn't the first future Wildcat to come to UK early. Hamidou Diallo enrolled early in 2017 and practiced with the team before playing the 2017-'18 season.

