Shelby returning to UK Baseball for his Senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington native, Jaren Shelby, has announced he will take advantage of the NCAA's ruling on eligibility. He missed this past season because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the baseball season.

Shelby made the announcement on Twitter.

Jaren is the third member of the Shelby family to play for Kentucky. The past two seasons he’s hit .270 with 39 runs, 19 extra-base hits and 41 RBI while also stealing 19 bases in 22 attempts. In 65 career games he’s posted an .811 OPS.

“Lexington is home and Kentucky is family,” Shelby said. “It’s been an honor to represent Kentucky baseball in front of family, friends and the BBN. I’m not ready to walk away from that blessing just yet. To my teammates and coaches, let’s ride together one last time and do something that’s never been done before. Let’s make history.”

He joins fellow seniors T.J. Collett and Zeke Lewis in returning to Lexington for a final season.

