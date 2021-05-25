Skinner, Stumler to train with USA Volleyball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — The USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team has invited Kentucky's Madi Skinner and Ali Stumler to train along with 26 other players.

All training will align with the expectations of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s coaches and staff.

“The group that we have coming is one of the finest concentrations of volleyball talent in the world at this age level,” said Collegiate National Team Head Coach Chris McGown of Gold Medal Squared. “I’m joined by an equally talented group in our coaching staff, and we’re excited to get to work with these athletes as we refine their already remarkable skills, and further integrate them into the USA Volleyball systems. I’m fortunate to be a part of the journey with these future stars of our Women’s National Team.”

2021 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National TeamName (Pos., College, USAV Region)

Anota Adekunle (MB, Rice Univ., Lone Star)

Brionne Butler (MB, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)

T’ara Caesar (OH, Univ. of Florida, Florida)

Tori Dilfer (S, Univ. of Louisville, Pioneer)

Dani Drews (OH, Univ. of Utah, Intermountain)

Logan Eggleston (OH, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)

Skylar Fields (OPP, Univ, of Texas, Lone Star)

Zoe Fleck (L, UCLA, Southern California)

Marin Grote (MB, Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound)

Kaitlyn Hord (MB, Penn State Univ., Keystone)

CC McGraw (L, Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)

Brooke Nuneviller (L, Univ. of Oregon, Columbia Empire)

Thayer Hall (OH, Univ. of Florida, Florida)

Kayla Lund (OH, Univ. of Pittsburgh, Keystone)

Mac May (OH, UCLA, Southern California)

Marlie Monserez (S, Univ. of Florida, Florida)

Ella May Powell (S, Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound)

Yossi Pressley (OPP, Baylor Univ., Lone Star)

Dana Rettke (MB, Univ. of Wisconsin, Badger)

Devyn Robinson (OPP, Univ. of Wisconsin, Badger)

Jess Robinson (MB, Univ. of Michigan, Lakeshore)

Stephanie Samedy (OPP, Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)

Lauren Sanders (MB, Univ. of Washington, Puget Sound)

Shannon Scully (L, TBD, Southern California)

Melani Shaffmaster (S, Univ. of Minnesota, North Country)

Madi Skinner (OPP, Univ. of Kentucky, Pioneer)

Anna Stevenson (MB, Univ. of Louisville, Pioneer)

Alli Stumler (OH, Univ. of Kentucky, Pioneer)

