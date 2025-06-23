Sport of kings loses legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas after his retirement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amid a report that Hall of Fame trainer, D. Wayne Lukas was hospitalized and would not return to training, NBC Sports reporter Kenny Rice reacted to the news.

“It’s not shocking. He had some health issues, but nonetheless it makes you think about what you used to have, the moments and all of that, that are very special,” Rice said from his Lexington home one day after Lukas’ family announced his retirement from horse racing effective immediately.

Lukas is battling some serious health conditions, and he declined an aggressive form of treatment, choosing to go home to spend his remaining time with family. Lukas won 15 Triple Crown races, and a Breeders’ Cup Classic, but for Rice, Lukas’ career and legacy are so much more than wins.

“Wayne opened it (the sport) up for people,” Rice began to explain. “It wasn't just a blueblood sport anymore. If you own a beer distributorship, come on in. If you own a National Football League team, come on in. You didn’t have to be born into horse racing,” Rice said.

“He went after the Triple Crown races more than anybody else. Nobody else sought them like he did. It was very important for him to go to the big moments and because of that he's one of the reasons I think the Kentucky Derby started taking off,” Rice said. “Everyone always asked, ‘how many horses is D. Wayne running in the Derby,’” he added.

Rice first met Lukas 45 years ago when he was a young television broadcaster in Lexington, who, admittedly, didn’t know much about horse racing, nor did he think it would become a focal point of his own career.

“I just started talking to him at Keeneland,” Rice said. “And the old hardboots weren't receptive to this kid coming around who didn't know what he was talking about, they just weren’t. But one guy was."

Rice was talking about D. Wayne Lukas. That bond they developed began in 1980.

“My dad is 96, he always asks about my dad, they’d see each other in town at Malone’s and kid one another about how good they look. That’s what I cherish about being around Wayne Lukas and having the friendship we’ve had,” Rice said.