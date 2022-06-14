Steiner a finalist for the Honda Award and still on the Bowerman watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner has been named a finalist for the prestigious Honda Sport Award while also maintaining her spot on the latest Bowerman Award watch list.

Steiner is coming off the NCAA Championships where she broke the collegiate record for the 200m race in a time of 21.80 while also helping the 4x400 relay team to win gold.

The Honda Sport Award has been given out for the last 46 years and is given to 12 individual female sports. Steiner is up for the honor in track and field against Florida’s Anna Hall and Jasmine Moore and California’s Camryn Rodgers as finalists. If she were to win the award she would then go against the other eleven individual winners for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year who wins the Honda Cup.

Steiner is also on the latest watch list for the Bowerman Award which goes to the top track and field athlete. It takes into account performance at both indoor and outdoor events. This year's semifinalists will be announced on June 20 and finalists on June 27.

