Steiner co-SEC Runner of the Week for 2nd straight time

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Abby Steiner has done it again. The junior from Dublin, Ohio was named Southeastern Conference co-runner of the week for a second straight week.

This was a pretty easy decision after Steiner clocked a 22.52 run in the 200 meter at Clemson's Tiger Paw Invitational. That broke her own school record and is second in the world this season. It also ties her for 10th all-time in NCAA history. Steiner also now holds the record at Clemson and South Carolina.

Steiner also set her personal best in the meet at Clemson by running 7.21 in the 60m dash. That's the 6th best time this season and fifth best in University of Kentucky history.

The Wildcats are off this week as they prepare for the Southeastern Conference Championships (Feb. 25-27) and the NCAA Championships (March 11-13), both of which will be held at the University of Arkansas.

