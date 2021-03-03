Steiner Named to The Bowerman Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky announced Wednesday sprinter Abby Steiner has been named to The Bowerman Watch List. That honor is given each year to the most outstanding collegiate male and female track and field athlete.

The junior is coming off the Southeastern Conference Championships where she set an SEC record in the 200 meter preliminary with a time of 22.41. That's also good enough for third-fastest in college history. Steiner also posted a personal best in the 60 meter with 7.21 back on February 13.

Steiner also runs a leg on UK's 4x400 meter relay that won silver at the SEC's. She will compete in three events at the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held March 11-13 at the University of Arkansas.

The USTFCCA announced a 10-person watch list for The Bowerman, which takes into consideration both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Steiner is the seventh UK female athlete to make the watch list and the first since semifinalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and finalist Sydney McLaughlin were on the watch list together in 2018. This year’s finalists will be announced in June.