Stoops on midseason watch list for Dodd Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is one of 16 coaches on the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.

The award is named for former coach Bobby Dodd and it represents more than just what a coach does on the field. The foundation also takes into account each program's current performance in its Academic Progress Rate and the coach's commitment to community service.

Coach Stoops is one of four from the SEC including Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify a list of finalists at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List presented by PNC:

