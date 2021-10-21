Watch
Stoops on midseason watch list for Dodd Trophy

One of sixteen on the list
Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, center, slaps hands with rapper Waka Flocka Flame, left, after winning an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Posted at 7:02 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 19:02:57-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is one of 16 coaches on the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.

The award is named for former coach Bobby Dodd and it represents more than just what a coach does on the field. The foundation also takes into account each program's current performance in its Academic Progress Rate and the coach's commitment to community service.

Coach Stoops is one of four from the SEC including Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify a list of finalists at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List presented by PNC:

Coach:School:Current AP Ranking:Current RecordAPR Score:
Jamey ChadwellCoastal Carolina (Sun Belt)No. 146-1956
Dave ClawsonWake Forest (ACC)No. 166-0990
Mario CristobalOregon (Pac-12)No. 105-1968
Ryan DayOhio State (Big Ten)No. 55-1985
Dave DoerenNC State (ACC)No. 185-1962
Kirk FerentzIowa (Big Ten)No. 116-1971
Luke FickellCincinnati (American)No. 26-0990
Jimbo FisherTexas A&M (SEC)No. 175-2965
James FranklinPenn State (Big Ten)No. 75-1982
Jim HarbaughMichigan (Big Ten)No. 66-0980
Brian KellyNotre Dame (Independent)No. 135-1970
Lincoln RileyOklahoma (Big 12)No. 37-0965
Nick SabanAlabama (SEC)No. 46-1990
Kirby SmartGeorgia (SEC)No. 17-0969
Mark StoopsKentucky (SEC)No. 156-1971
Mel TuckerMichigan State (Big Ten)No. 97-0952
