Summerhays wins rain shortened Barbasol Junior Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Heavy rain and storms on Thursday at Keene Trace have forced the cancellation of the final round of the Barbasol Junior Championship. With the tournament ending after 36 holes that means Preston Summerhays will take the inaugural title and the exemption into this month's PGA Barbasol Championship that comes with it.

Summerhays, out of Scottsdale, Arizona, was leading the field by six strokes after shooting -11 par through 36 holes. Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma, Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Myles Jones of Suwanee, Georgia, and Matthew Troutman of Louisville, Kentucky are the runners-up.

He has already competed once on the PGA Tour when he competed at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club where he only missed the cut by three strokes and finished with a better 36-hole score than players such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Rose.

Now Summerhays will get another chance to compete against the PGA Tour players at the Barbasol Championship from July 15-18 at Champions at Keene Trace.