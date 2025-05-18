Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sweden's Elsa Vadfors commits to Kentucky

The 6-foot-5 international prospect announced her commitment on social media.
NCAA Liberty Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks watches from the sideline against Liberty in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
NCAA Liberty Kentucky Basketball
Posted

(LEX 18) — Kenny Brooks adds another addition to the 2025-2026 season for Kentucky women’s basketball.

Sweden's Elsa Vadfors announced her commitment to Kentucky on social media with the following statement:

“I’m so happy to announce that I’ve committed to the University of Kentucky! Thank you to Coach Brooks and the entire Kentucky coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Go Wildcats!”

Vadfors is 19 years old and plays for Uppsala Basket, a Swedish-based basketball club. She also played on Sweden’s 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket team.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18