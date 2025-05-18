Sweden's Elsa Vadfors commits to Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Kenny Brooks adds another addition to the 2025-2026 season for Kentucky women’s basketball.

Sweden's Elsa Vadfors announced her commitment to Kentucky on social media with the following statement:

“I’m so happy to announce that I’ve committed to the University of Kentucky! Thank you to Coach Brooks and the entire Kentucky coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Go Wildcats!”

Vadfors is 19 years old and plays for Uppsala Basket, a Swedish-based basketball club. She also played on Sweden’s 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket team.