T.J. Collett Named Preseason All-SEC by league coaches

The senior has 26 career home runs, including back-to back seasons with ten the past two seasons. He is also the SEC's active leader in home runs hit.

Kentucky baseball senior first baseman T.J. Collett was voted First-Team Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, it was announced on Thursday.

Collett has also been named first-team by Perfect Game. “Double digit home run hitters in the SEC don’t grow on trees and Collett has 26 big flies to his name in a little over two full years playing,” Perfect Game wrote. “Collett returns for his fourth year in Lexington and should be a fixture right in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup with the potential to go deep on any swing that he takes. He’s a first base/designated hitter type of slugger whose value is going to be derived from his bat. Collett takes big hacks from the left side of the dish with the potential to go deep to any part of the ballpark and should be in store for another 10+ home run year.”

Collett has been equally impressive off the field. He was the 2020 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award winner for his work in the community. He also has been inducted into UK’s prestigious Frank G. Ham Society of Character, is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team and four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

