Tealer named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's just week one of the college volleyball season and the University of Kentucky team already has honors given from the league. Azhani Tealer is Co-Defensive Player of the Week in the SEC.

The junior middle blocker had 1.67 blocks per set and 15 blocks on the weekend along with 2.44 kills per set. Tealer set a new career-high in a three set match with eight blocks against Texas State in the opener.

Kentucky will have its home opener Friday when the Wildcats host Northern Iowa at 7:30 in Memorial Coliseum. About 7:20, the team will be honored with the raising of the 2020 National Championship banner.