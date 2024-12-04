Terry Boss named head coach of LSC's USL Championship Men's Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Sporting Club announced on Wednesday that Terry Boss will now serve as head coach of the club's USL Championship men's team.

Boss comes to LSC following two successful seasons with Austin FC in Major League Soccer (MSL), serving as assistant coach. Prior, the twice-named PAC-12 Coach of the Year, "guided Oregon State to a historic No. 1 national ranking and the top seed in the NCAA Tournament," the club said in a press release.

"Our shared ambition to win, and to win our way, makes me believe we can build something special together that the city of Lexington will be proud of," Boss said in the release.

Boss formerly competed in MLS as a professional goalkeeper with Seattle Sounders FC and the New York Red Bulls.

The release said, "When injuries cut his playing career short, he transitioned to coaching, where his leadership has positively impacted programs at the collegiate, national, and professional levels."

This coming season will serve as the club's inaugural USL Championship season.

