The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The week of the PGA Championship is here as the major tournament returns to Valhalla.

This is the fourth time the Valhalla Country Club is hosting the PGA Championship, the last time back in 2014 when Rory McIlroy won.

The other two times were when Tiger Woods won in 2000 and in 1996 when Mark Brooks hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy.

McIlroy coming off a lot of momentum after winning the Wells Fargo last week.

The No. 2 player in the world hoping to end his major championship drought, last winning right here at Valhalla in 2014.

Meanwhile after skipping the Wells Fargo last week waiting for the birth of his child, the No. 1 player in the world Scottie Scheffler arrived at the course Monday around 3:40 p.m.

The 2022 and 2024 Masters Champion dominating the PGA tour right now with four wins and one runner-up after 10 starts.

Louisville's own Justin Thomas will look to win his third PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka on track to make history and potentially capture his fourth Wanamaker Trophy in the last six years.

The players were out getting some practice in Monday while fans had the chance to interact with them.

The official pairings will be announced Tuesday.

We'll have coverage all week from the tournament right here on LEX18 news.