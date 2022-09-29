Watch Now
The SEC announces the 2023 league softball schedule with top teams headed to Lexington

Eight, three-game series make up the league slate
UK Athletics
Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 29, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference released its softball schedule for the 2023 season revealing the University of Kentucky slate in the process.

The SEC season will again consist of eight three-game series with each team playing four home series and four road series across a nine-week stretch, with each team receiving a bye week.

Kentucky will open with a road trip at Missouri March 10-12 before returning home to John Cropp Stadium to play Texas A&M for its first series in Lexington. The Wildcats will also host Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida with road trips to Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Because of the COVID scheduling, this is the first trip to Lexington for both Tennessee and Florida since 2017.

2023 Kentucky Softball SEC Schedule
March 10-12 – at Missouri
March 24-26 – TEXAS A&M
March 31 – April 2 – at Georgia
April 7-9 – at Ole Miss
April 14-16 – TENNESSEE
April 21-23 – ARKANSAS
April 28-30 – at Mississippi State
May 5-7 – FLORIDA

The SEC Championships will be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas from May 9-13.

