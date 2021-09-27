Three EKU players honored by the ASUN after win over Austin Peay

RICHMOND, Ky. — After knocking off No. 19 Austin Peay 35-27, three Eastern Kentucky players have been honored by the ASUN.

Defensive back Davion Ross was named the Defensive Player of the Week after running back an interception for a 33 yard touchdown. The sophomore also had a career-high seven tackles and three pass break-ups.

Punter Phillip Richards earned the Special Teams Player of the Week. The junior averaged 42.2 yards per punt and pinned Austin Peay inside the 20-yard line twice. He also had a 50-yard and 55-yard punt on the day, making it his second career game with multiple punts of at least 50 yards.

Running back Da'Joun Hewitt was named Freshman of the Week. He carried the ball 22 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. Hewitt is second in the ASUN with 218 yards rushing and tied for first in the league with five rushing touchdowns.

EKU is back home Saturday to host Tarleton for homecoming at 3:00 p.m. It can be seen on ESPN+.