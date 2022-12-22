Three Wildcats taken in the MLS SuperDraft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Major League Soccer SuperDraft was held Wednesday night with three former University of Kentucky players being selected in the 2nd round.

The first to go off the board was Eythor Bjorgolfsson. The forward was taken with the 38th overall pick by the Seattle Sounders. Bjorgolfsson played in 68 matches for the Wildcats in his career scoring 24 goals which ranks 6th all-time in school history. That also included 10 game-winning goals which places him third all-time.

Just five selections later, Clay Holstad was taken by the Columbus Crew with the 43rd overall pick. The midfielder played in 85 matches for Kentucky with 5 goals and seven assists in his career. Holstad was also named the Sun Belt Tournament MVP after helping lead the Cats to a title.

Three picks after that, Luis Grassow was selected by Orlando City SC with the 46th overall pick. The defender played in 59 matches at UK and helped the Wildcats to 11 clean sheets in 2022. Grassow also scored three goals for Kentucky this season.

Both Bjorgolfsson and Grassow were named Hermann Trophy Semifinalists which goes to the top player in college soccer.