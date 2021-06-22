Tim Couch to be inducted in the National High School Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Leslie Co. and University of Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 1 in Orlando, Florida.

Couch set three national career passing records while growing up in Hyden, Kentucky. He left school with 872 completions, 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. As a junior he completed 75 percent of his passes. After graduation in 1995, Couch was named Gatorade and USA Today National Player of the Year. He was also Mr. Football and the Hornung Award winner in Kentucky.

Couch went on to the University of Kentucky where he threw for 8,159 yards and 73 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He led the Wildcats to the Outback Bowl his junior season and finished fourth in the Heisman balloting.

Couch was then the overall No. 1 pick in the 1999 draft by the Cleveland Browns where he threw for more than 11,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in five seasons with the Browns.

Couch will become the 10th individual and just the fourth athlete from the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the NFHS Hall of Fame.

