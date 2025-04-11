Top recruit Acaden Lewis decommits from Kentucky

(LEX 18) — After a successful week in the transfer portal, Kentucky men's basketball loses one of its top 2025 recruits. Acaden Lewis announced on Thursday night that he is decommitting from UK.

ESPN has Lewis ranked as the No. 7 point guard in the 2025 class.

NEWS: Top-25 recruit Acaden Lewis has decommitted from Kentucky, he told ESPN.



"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but I have to do what's best for my future," Lewis said. "Thank you to Coach Pope and the whole Kentucky staff for all they've done for me so far." pic.twitter.com/TSr7t3nBeV — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2025

Lewis said in a statement to ESPN:

"I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me. It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds."