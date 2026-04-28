Top Recruit Tyran Stokes Commits to Kansas over Kentucky

While the vast majority of recruits in the class of 2026 have signed with their respective college basketball programs, the crown jewel of the group remained undecided entering Tuesday. Tyran Stokes has held status as the consensus top high school player in his class, and he has now cleared the air on his plans for next fall.

Stokes announced on Inside the NBA he's going to attend Kansas and join Bill Self's roster for next season. Kentucky was the only other finalist entering the night.

Breaking: Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has committed to Kansas, he announced on Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tPjZWdLYPo — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2026

Currently, the Wildcats have Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne as the lone freshman signed in the class of 2026. Williams is the son of UK assistant, Mo. Hawthorne's brother, Braydon, is entering his second year with Kentucky next season.