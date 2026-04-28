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Top Recruit Tyran Stokes Commits to Kansas over Kentucky

The number one overall recruit in the class of 2026 announced his decision on Inside the NBA
Tyran Stokes
Gregory Payan/AP
Rainier Beach Tyran Stokes (4) in action against Bishop McNamara during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Tyran Stokes
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While the vast majority of recruits in the class of 2026 have signed with their respective college basketball programs, the crown jewel of the group remained undecided entering Tuesday. Tyran Stokes has held status as the consensus top high school player in his class, and he has now cleared the air on his plans for next fall.

Stokes announced on Inside the NBA he's going to attend Kansas and join Bill Self's roster for next season. Kentucky was the only other finalist entering the night.

Currently, the Wildcats have Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne as the lone freshman signed in the class of 2026. Williams is the son of UK assistant, Mo. Hawthorne's brother, Braydon, is entering his second year with Kentucky next season.

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