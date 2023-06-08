Transy Women's Basketball team will visit the White House on June 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Transylvania University Women's Basketball team is about to be honored at the White House after winning the Division III National Championship back in April.

The Pioneers are being invited with other teams to attend the NCAA's College Athlete Day celebration after their 33-and-0 season ended with them hoisting the Trophy. They'll get the chance to be at the event with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“We are truly honored to be able to represent Transylvania, the city of Lexington and the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the White House next week,” said Holly Sheilley, vice president of athletics. “Our players, coaching staff and our entire campus community have found joy in their journey this season and the opportunity to be recognized at a national level with championship athletes from all over the nation is one we are proud to have.”

You will be able to watch the event which will be livestreamed at whitehouse.gov/live and on the White House Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. ET.