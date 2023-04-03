Transylvania University students react to historic championship win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's some new hardware in town, thanks to the women's basketball team at Transylvania University.

The Pios captured their first ever national championship this weekend during the NCAA Divison III tournament.

Transy students say the undefeated women's basketball team put the school on the map after defeating Christopher Newport University 57 to 52 in Dallas Saturday.

"It's big time," said Calvin Schubert, a Transy baseball player. "I mean obviously, as an athlete on the baseball team, it's hard to even win the conference. And they did that and went a perfect season, so it's pretty awesome."

Other student athletes said the win made them proud to represent their small liberal arts school.

"Just hearing the name Transylvania, you know, I'd never thought we'd be able to hear that name," said Alex O'Connor, a volleyball player. "For women's basketball to carry our name out there, it's amazing."

"Some of my friends from home texted us and said, 'Transy women's sports on the map,'" said baseball player Malachi Spohn. "I said, hell yeah."

Even tennis superstar Billie Jean King knows about the Pios. She gave them a shoutout on Twitter this weekend.

Championship t-shirts will be for sale Wednesday during the team's celebration at the Beck Center on campus. It begins at 3:30 p.m.