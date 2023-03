LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Transylvania women's basketball team made history Saturday night after defeating New York University 79-63 to advance to its first Final Four in program history.

The Lady Pioneers have been so close to this accolade in recent years, falling in the Elite 8 last season to end their undefeated campaign.

Transy now heads to the Final Four to face Smith College on March 18 in Hartford, Conn. Tip-off is still TBD.