Transylvania wins sixth straight HCAC Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Transylvania women's basketball won its sixth straight HCAC Championship Saturday 74-46 over Mount St. Joseph.

The win earns the Lady Pioneers an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The selection show starts Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

The win also extends the longest active win streak in the NCAA to 60 games, tying Capital University’s 60 game win streak set between the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

Kennedi Stacy was named tournament MVP with 16 points in the semifinals and 32 points in the championship . Juli Fulks earned her 396th career win.