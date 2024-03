Lyon County's Travis Perry and Pikeville's Trinity Rowe won this year's Mr. and Mrs. Kentucky Basketball Sunday night.

Rowe is the ninth Mr. and Mrs. Kentucky Basketball from the 15th region. The Southern Miss commit averaged 17.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.1 assits per game.

Perry is the 21st future Kentucky basketball commit to win the award, following in Reed Sheppard's footsteps. He averaged 30.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assits per game.