Tshiebwe earns Consensus All-American honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named a First-Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association making him a Consensus All-American.

The Wildcats junior had already been named First-Team All-American by the other three major services—the Associated Press, Sporting News and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Tshiebwe is the first UK player since Tyler Ulis in 2016 to earn Consensus All-American and he now makes 21 Wildcats to have earned the honor joining Basil Hayden (1921), Burgess Carey (1925), Forest Sale (1932, 33), LeRoy Edwards (1935), Bob Brannum (1944), Ralph Beard (1947, 48, 49), Alex Groza (1947, 49), Bill Spivey (1951), Cliff Hagan (1952, 54), Johnny Cox (1959), Cotton Nash (1964), Dan Issel (1970), Kyle Macy (1980), Kenny Walker (1986), Jamal Mashburn (1993), Ron Mercer (1997), John Wall (2010), Anthony Davis (2012), Willie Cauley-Stein (2015) and Ulis (2016).

Tshiebwe is averaging a double-double this season with 17 points and 15 rebounds per game. He's looking to become the first player since 1979-'80 to average at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

He's not just known for his work on the offensive end. Tshiebwe is also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. He's averaging 1.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game. He has also snared 64 more rebounds than the next closest player this season, through games on March 13.

