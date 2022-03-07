Tshiebwe named first team All-American by Sporting News

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe picked up his first All-American honor when he was named to the first team by the Sporting News on Monday.

The Sporting News is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the Associated Press, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Tshiebwe has led Kentucky this season with 17 points and 15 rebounds per game. He finished the regular season with 25 double-double's in 31 games and he currently has recorded 13 in a row heading into the SEC Tournament.

Oscar is the 12th Wildcat to play for John Calipari who has been named a first team All-American by one of the four major publications. He's the first since P.J. Washington was on the third team in 2019.

He is looking to become the first Division I player to average at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player to average at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He would be the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

