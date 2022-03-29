Tshiebwe named National Player of the Year by the NABC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the National Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He had already been named by the NABC as a First-team All-American. Tshiebwe was also named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

“First of all, I want to thank God for everything that he has done for me and my family,” Tshiebwe said. “I want to also thank my coaches, the UK staff and most importantly my teammates for helping me to get to where I am today. I also want to thank the Big Blue Nation for your support. I’m very grateful for everything. God bless.”

Tshiebwe had a historic season for the Wildcats averaging 17 points and 15 rebounds. He became the first Division I player to average, at least, 15 points and 15 rebounds since Drake's Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player who averaged at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He became the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

“The things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years,” Calipari said. “Let me say this again, the things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years. He plays his heart out and finds ways to impact every game. I’m proud of him, and it’s not only on the court. He’s so thankful and faith-based and he’s a joy to coach.”

Tshiebwe also became the second Wildcat to earn the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year. Anthony Davis did it for Kentucky back in 2012.

Tshiebwe is still up for several National Player of the Year Awards.