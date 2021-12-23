Tshiebwe pulls down 28 rebounds in 95-60 win over WKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe broke the Rupp Arena rebound record to help lead UK to a 95-60 win over Western Kentucky in a game that was scheduled two days before, 95-60. It was the first regular season meeting between the schools since 2001 and benefited Western Kentucky tornado victims.

The Wildcats were supposed to play Louisville but the Cardinals had to postpone after having too many COVID-19 issues.

The record Tshiebwe broke for rebounding was previously held by former LSU center Shaquille O'Neal.

The Wildcats started off the first half with some hot shooting. Kellan Grady led the way hitting four of his first five shots, three of four from 3 point range and 14 points in the first 20 minutes. Oscar Tshiebwe added 8 points and 11 boards at the break and TyTy Washington added nine points.

Western Kentucky 7'5" center Jamarion Sharp led the way for the Hilltoppers with eight points and seven blocked shots. WKU only shot 1-9 from 3 point range. UK led 37-28.

Grady continued his incredible shooting in the second half helping UK improve to 9-2 on the season. The Davidson transfer finished with 23 points on 6-9 shooting from behind the three point line. Oscar Tshiebwe was a monster on the boards and finished with his 7th double-double of the season as he had 14 points to go with the 28 rebounds. TyTy Washington added 20 points, Jacob Toppin 12.

Kentucky returns home on Wednesday, December 29 to open the SEC schedule against Missouri. Tip is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network.